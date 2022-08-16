Overcooked! All You Can Eat l 1.1 Update

Hey there Chefs! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

Thank you to all who participated in our weeklong Steam PC Beta on Overcooked! AYCE! ✨

This update is now LIVE on the main branch! Please find below all the changes that this update has implemented 👀

Patch Notes

New Mermaid Chef skin! 🌈✨

Have fun in the sun with an all-new mermaid chef skin!

General Fixes

Fixed several graphical issues appearing during gameplay on certain levels.

Fixed an issue where players searching for Arcade lobbies in Co-op or Versus would initially show an incorrect countdown timer.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to skip dialogue if the host changed during the cutscene.

Fixed an issue when a player disconnects during an online session whilst entering a portal on 1-2 the left portal loses its function.

Various minor bug fixes and improvements.

Fixed an issue where both chefs can get stuck in Cosmic Canteen Versus.

Fixed an issue where players can be in an empty party with no timer when searching in an online Co-op public lobby.

Fixed an issue where clients cannot see the host’s level scores if they were achieved outside of that session.

Fixed an issue where the Chop/Throw input key is observed to stop working if it is used whilst dashing.

Stability

Fixed an issue where a host would become softlocked upon network disconnection whilst hosting an Arcade Lobby.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to improve Overcooked! All You Can Eat! If you have any feedback, please use our General Discussions or Report a Problem forum here on Steam! 🥰

That's all for now, Chefs!

Keep up with all things Overcooked! below:

