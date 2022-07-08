 Skip to content

Cosmo Clash update for 8 July 2022

Update v0.005 + Summer Vacation

Build 9081019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings weapon crates! We've added 4 new weapons that spawn randomly on each stage.

  • Rocket Launcher - On pickup, gain 3x rockets that explode in a radius on impact. They can destroy most traps, and opponents caught in the explosion is instantly vapourised!
  • Sniper - On pickup, gain 3x sniper bullets. They are the fastest bullet available, and will instantly defeat opponents on impact. A handy scope will activate with this weapon, to show you the path of the projectile.
  • Chainsaw - A melee weapon that can wreck havok on your foes! Press the shoot button to perform a swiping attack, that'll wipe out any opponents in it's wake. On the third swipe, all melee weapons will be thrown in the direction you're facing.
  • Nun-chucks - A non-lethal melee weapon. Use it to stun your foes, or knock them into traps! As with chainsaw, on the third swipe, it will automaticly be thrown in the direction you are facing.

For the next update we will add a Nun-chucks ONLY mode, where nun-chucks will spawn regularly, and the goal is to push opponents into traps!

With that, we're off on summer vacation! We'll be updating the game every Friday again once we're back!

Meanwhile, feel free to join our Discord! Have a nice summer everyone!

