Build 9080832 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 15:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Zofia is launching into Early Access now!

As before, the launch will include the intro and 'prologue sections', three other levels, and 2 PvP maps.

The character editor, online co-op, and splitscreen modes should be available as well.

It's been a long (and weird) ride, but we hope you enjoy it!