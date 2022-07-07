Vexius 2.0

Surprise content drop!

Vexius version 2.0 is out now! You can more or less say this is a complete remake of the game, which is a free patch for anyone who already owns the game. There's a lot of stuff to be covered, but first I quickly want to mention why this change was made: when I first started this project I was completely new to the industry, so honestly I didn't even know what I was doing for the most part. Hence why the game would be a nightmare to update/maintain. Now with a lot more experience under my belt I wanted to do it more justice. This resulted in me deciding to completely remake the game from scratch during the pandemic using a different engine.

Below you will find a list of changes to the game. Basically the game is more streamlined: better performance, smoother gameplay and a more unified art style. Old gameplay elements return, possibly with some changes, while also introducing some new items. Honestly, so many things changed I probably forgot to list a lot of them... play and find out! Due to these changes the old version will not be compatible anymore. For this reason the old achievements will be removed and old workshop entries will be set to invisible. The old version has been moved to the "legacy" branch on Steam, so you can still play that version if you wish so.

Changelog

[General]

The game has completely been remade in a different engine.

Users should experience better performance all across the board.

Unified the art style and particle effects.

The game can now be fully played with a controller, including the level editor.

Added haptic feedback (controller vibration).

Reworked all default levels with a better progression curve.

Default, custom and Steam Workshop levels now all have their own place in the menu.

Levels are no longer numbered, but can be named.

The game now has a proper loading screen.

Added new achievements, old ones have been removed.

The level editor no longer checks for 'invalid' object placement: create whatever you want!

Opening the level editor is now instant without loading time.

The game now properly informs the player about issues (e.g. unable to save/upload a file).

Level files now use JSON rather than some random made up format.

[Gameplay]

Renamed various objects to match their new look.

The background is now also 3D and may have random decorations.

The background may also contain some gameplay objects now, be warned!

Blocks may also have random decorations.

Increased player movement speed for more dynamic gameplay.

The player now rolls smoothly without view bobbing.

The player no longer needs to start on a checkpoint.

Doors now indicate whether they have been opened/closed.

Buttons can now be placed on any object or even in the air.

Each button type now has a differente shape beside just a different color.

Added new object 'deflector', which deflects projectiles in a 90 degree angle.

Holograms now have a more realistic animated hologram shader.

Removed the ability to give extra health to destructible blocks.

Explosions may trigger a camera shake effect.

Turrets had their fastest fire rate reduced.

Lights on the spike object now match the attack speed.

Added new object 'nails', which takes the place of the saw object.

Added new object 'saw', which stealthily attacks playes from behind.

Teleporters now clearly indicate whether they are a sender or receiver.

The player now dissolves in a nice glow when teleporting.

Teleporting no longer turns the screen black, but pans the camera instead.

[Audio]

Replaced most audio files in the game, which are now more pleasant to the ears.

Added various new music tracks.

Music will be played randomly, though never the same track twice in a row.

[Settings]