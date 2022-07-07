Update 1.20 – Milestone Update – Visual, UI and AI improvements

Hey Everyone,

Hope everyone is enjoying a good summer and we have a milestone 1.20 update for you today. Please keep in mind that we have hit a bit of a snag with overwriting some files on Steam update today, so some parts of this update will only be available tomorrow.

All in all a very exciting update with change across the board. The light and rendering has been adjusted on the tactical maps and the world map, and the camera moves around more easily. The interface is better looking now and noticeably less intrusive as we adjusted it to work better on all types of monitors and resolutions. And we have fixed a number of annoying bugs, including a rare crash-to-desktop when switching between levels. Most importantly, the AI now has some surprising mid-game curve balls to throw at the player. No more repetitive slogging to get to your triumphant victory once your 30-40 hours into the campaign. Other Kingdom will attempt strategies to unite and stop the player who is dominating.

Here's what this update includes, and sorry for keeping the patch notes so brief, will adjust that tomorrow as we release the second part of this update.