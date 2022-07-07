 Skip to content

PAIN update for 7 July 2022

PAIN 1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 9080638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a way to teleport around for speedrunners, using ctrl-t. Requires beating the game twice before using. I plan to make this better later on but wanted a quick solution for now.
-Updated speedrun timer to run while paused
-Bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1841321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1841322
  • Loading history…
