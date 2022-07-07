 Skip to content

Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 7 July 2022

Patch notes v0.1.007

NEW

  • Added a bunch of new avatars. Go to your profile to change your avatar (expand the profile box in the main menu and click the astronaut helmet).
  • You can now invert the vertical axis on your mouse. Go to the controls settings to do this.
  • Post-match screen now shows your stats for that match.

CHANGES

  • Changed Gameplay Messages for clearer meaning.
  • Slight visual rework on the scroll bars.

FIXES

  • Scoreboard now displays player names and teams correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where tickets would go into negative numbers.
  • Fixed an issue where you could respawn even if your team had 0 tickets if you had died when your team still had some tickets left.
  • Fixed an issue where some shots wouldn't trigger on-hit particle effects.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
