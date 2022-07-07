Patch notes v0.1.007 (James Bond update)
NEW
- Added a bunch of new avatars. Go to your profile to change your avatar (expand the profile box in the main menu and click the astronaut helmet).
- You can now invert the vertical axis on your mouse. Go to the controls settings to do this.
- Post-match screen now shows your stats for that match.
CHANGES
- Changed Gameplay Messages for clearer meaning.
- Slight visual rework on the scroll bars.
FIXES
- Scoreboard now displays player names and teams correctly.
- Fixed an issue where tickets would go into negative numbers.
- Fixed an issue where you could respawn even if your team had 0 tickets if you had died when your team still had some tickets left.
- Fixed an issue where some shots wouldn't trigger on-hit particle effects.
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update