The Midnight Oil Update

I know a lot of you like the burn the midnight oil when painting, so here's an update to cater for that. Now there's a nighttime and a dawn/dusk variant of the two studio environments, making Vermillion a whole lot easier on the eyes (and the mind) when you're not painting in broad daylight. The update also comes with a visual upgrade, with a soft shadow cast by the canvas so the easel doesn't stick out when painting at night, and nicer reflections on the floor as well. Enjoy!

As always, if you haven't yet, it really helps out if you leave a review. Thanks!