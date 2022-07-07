 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 7 July 2022

V0.42.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Added Cantaloupe plant

Changes:
Added audio and particle feedback to watering crops. It will play an audio and an particle animation when fully watered.
Made so planting seeds don't spend stamina when it fails and does not lock onto tiles it can't plant on.

Bugfixes:
Fixed a conflict in the translation files that caused the recipe effect skill level unlocks to no longer show the unlock level.
Fixed a couple of memory leaks.
Fixed an issue with grass crops not appearing/disappearing as they should.
Fixed crop effects related to plant stage not affecting the very last stage.

