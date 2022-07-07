Hi all, Swarmlake 2.12 is out to improve depth:
- Added bombs moving slightly to player on each projectile hit
- Added pulling shards vertically up to player on jump
- Added grace time to enemy jump
- Added enemy jump sign on UI
- Improved charger (yellow) enemy by targeting average player position over last seconds
- Improved consistency of attracting shards vertically
- Improved death camera by adding vertical offset
- Improved replay compression
- Reverted constant bomb movement from last update
- Reset leaderboard
Unfortunately the leaderboard had to be reset due to the gameplay changes.
Thank you for your understanding
- Dominique
Changed files in this update