Swarmlake update for 7 July 2022

Swarmlake 2.12

Build 9080066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, Swarmlake 2.12 is out to improve depth:

  • Added bombs moving slightly to player on each projectile hit
  • Added pulling shards vertically up to player on jump
  • Added grace time to enemy jump
  • Added enemy jump sign on UI
  • Improved charger (yellow) enemy by targeting average player position over last seconds
  • Improved consistency of attracting shards vertically
  • Improved death camera by adding vertical offset
  • Improved replay compression
  • Reverted constant bomb movement from last update
  • Reset leaderboard

Unfortunately the leaderboard had to be reset due to the gameplay changes.

Thank you for your understanding

  • Dominique

