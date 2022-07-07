Share · View all patches · Build 9080066 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 16:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi all, Swarmlake 2.12 is out to improve depth:

Added bombs moving slightly to player on each projectile hit

Added pulling shards vertically up to player on jump

Added grace time to enemy jump

Added enemy jump sign on UI

Improved charger (yellow) enemy by targeting average player position over last seconds

Improved consistency of attracting shards vertically

Improved death camera by adding vertical offset

Improved replay compression

Reverted constant bomb movement from last update

Reset leaderboard

Unfortunately the leaderboard had to be reset due to the gameplay changes.

Thank you for your understanding