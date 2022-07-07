Patch 1.5.1 [New Map]

We thank you for the long wait, we were working a lot on the new Octotech map as well as some fixes that could affect the gameplay and its intuitiveness.

Octotech : New map

Our team is proud to share with you the Octotech map: a startup called Octotech that develops technological products including robots.

In this new map, the leaders (guards) are opposed to the workers (prisoners).

The leaders have a suit, the workers can come dressed as they wish.



You can admire the 3 floors, the stairs, the elevator that only the leaders can use.

Be careful, the 3 floors can at first give the impression that the map is huge, but unlike Octoberak the games are faster.



During the role announcements you will have a new loading page tailored to Octotech.

There are 5 scenarios

Stealing works of art.

Rescue workers (pick up 10 Octotech workers and release them outside).

Build the cart and steal the gold bars from the safe.

Find the evidence against the CEO and take it to the police officer outside

Fleeing with the help of the helicopter.

Corrections

Loading page before role (black page with small card)

Player's spawn (improvement of the spawn by avoiding latency or freezes)

Loading of assets

Descriptive text for each mission

Better suggestion of stages

Arrow system for TP and sabotage

Performance optimization for screens >60Hz

TP management according to their duration

We thank all the players, especially those who report bugs, who help us to improve the gameplay, but also those who often come to play with us on the discord of the game.

Discord : https://discord.gg/dggVpgBC6n