Roll for Initiative!

Hey everyone,

Hope you’re all doing well! I’m heading on a vacation today, so I’ll keep this update brief. Thought I’d have more time to create a full post, but things took a little longer than expected.

I’ve continued to improve the character sheet, connecting dice rolls to skill checks and other types of rolls, expanding the D&D Beyond importer, and simplifying the dice roller.

Character Sheet

In the previous update I overhauled the character sheet, but that was just the first iteration. I still had a number of updates I left out, including the dice button functionality for contextualized dice rolling for mechanics like rolling for initiative.

Now, clicking dice buttons next to initiative, abilities, skills, actions, and spells instantly rolls the correct number of a given type of dice, and then sup the dice values.

Dice Roller

In the previous update I redesigned the dice roller view, simplifying the inputs and reducing the window size. I continued to refine the dice roller in this update, replacing the panel with a few side buttons that open even smaller bars for adding dice, modifying a few dice settings, removing dice, and automatically rolling dice.

Ticker

Since I replaced the panel altogether I had to figure out a new design for displaying the dice roll values and sum after rolling. So, I created a small ticker notification panel that when, after rolling dice, pops up the type of dice roll, dice values, and their sum.

The ticker is a neat little panel that I think could eventually expand to include other things, like chat or battle events. Sort of like a game log instead of exclusively a dice log.

You can hide or clear the ticker by clicking the buttons to the left side of the popups.

Character Importer

In order to add in the dice rolling functionality, I needed to expand the D&D Beyond character importer to include more information on spells, actions, and items. Damage, hit dice, activation, duration, and several other components are now translated when importing a D&D Beyond character.

My goal for RPG in-game interfaces is to allow a player to interact with the map while the character panel and dice roller are open. With the addition of the ticker, and simplified dice layout, we’ve cleaned up a lot of screen space. More to come!

-Bradley