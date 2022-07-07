 Skip to content

Britannia update for 7 July 2022

Localization fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this first (very) small update, we fixed a bug that allowed to play in languages that are not fully supported yet.

Translations in Chinese, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish are on their way and will be added during the Early Access phase.

