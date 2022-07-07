Localization fix

In this first (very) small update, we fixed a bug that allowed to play in languages that are not fully supported yet.
Translations in Chinese, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish are on their way and will be added during the Early Access phase.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this first (very) small update, we fixed a bug that allowed to play in languages that are not fully supported yet.
Translations in Chinese, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish are on their way and will be added during the Early Access phase.
Changed files in this update