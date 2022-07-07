Hotfix v3.0.623.2517 - Changelog

Greetings!

Small hotfix has landed, our server hosters alerted us to an issue causing Linux servers to crash, this should be resolved now. We also deployed some other minor fixes that was ready. We aim to push another patch sometime next week.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.623.2517

Fixed an issue causing Linux servers to crash on startup.

Removed some additional debug logging no longer necessary.

Added a sanity check for client crashing when entering vehicles.

Fixed language selection not saving when restarting.

Fixed enlarged map blocking kicking of squad members.



Sincerely,

Periscope Games



