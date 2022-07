Dear Friends!

We are pleased to announce that, after more than two years of development, "Kamikaze Veggies" is now available in full on Steam. Our game consists of 12 missions that will put your dexterity, stealth, patience, and logical thinking skills to the test! If you don't abandon ship, you'll be rewarded with an unforgettable adventure, 7 - 10 hours of gameplay, and a story as bizarre as we managed to create!

Cheers!

Red Limb Studio