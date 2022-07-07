User Requested Fixes - July Edition

Hi Ragdolls!

We are excited to finally drop this update!

This update will lay out some of the groundwork for the upcoming new user requested fixes and features that we are working on right now. In this update, we did a ton of bug fixes and improvements. We also added a few new fun things to the game to enjoy the sandbox mode.

Here is the full update list!

Implemented a Start and stop simulation form fly cam

Fixed an issue where leaving a flipped car makes your character flipped as well

Improved Player and vehicle collision

You can now open the last opened page of the inventory for selecting the items instead of opening the first page when opening every time.

Fixed an issue where clicking inside the inventory activates the tools at hand

Fixed ragdolls collision visibility

Fixed an issue where pressing the R key repeatedly will make the character goes up

Updated Ui modes

Fixed inventory not closing when pressing the Escape key

Updated help menu pop up when starting the game

Improved Ragdolls collision response with vehicles and obstacles

improved player key response

Also! a quick update on development in general.

We have some really exciting new content cooking for Ragdolls playground.

We can’t wait to start sharing work in progress

this week on our Twitter! Make sure you follow us there!

More fixes and improvements coming soon!

For all the latest news, follow us on

Twitter

Discord

Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback with me for improving the game and showing their support for ragdolls playground .

I hope you enjoy this new, more casual ragdoll game as much as we do!

Stay safe! 💙💛

~JannerBros (Developer)