Serum Order And Premium Trader Inventory

Dear Ghoul Hunters,
In this update I'm releasing a new feature: serum orders! You will randomly receive orders from any of the four main traders you have met before: Sidor, Grigori, Filip, and Vladimir. You will get a radio comm about it, and you can go to the Orders tab to see details. After you deliver the order, your relationship with the faction will increase. Once you reach 100%, the trader will let you buy from his "premium" items. If you know you can't fulfill an order and don't want to wait for it to expire, you can actively Decline it, but it'll cost you some relationship points. Also, once you reach 100% relationship, the purchase price of any items sold by this trader will be greatly reduced.
Currently, the premium items are basically existing stuff with higher tier. However, I will gradually update the game and add new equipment into it. So even if you complete all the serum orders and raise the relationship 100% now, once I release the new items, you will be able to see them from the traders.
Other changes added to this update:
-
Support for 5120x1440 resolution
-
Now after a Visitation event, all the birds in your vicinity will die (free meat!)
-
Each trader will only request serums in his tier. However, after you raise relationship to 100%, he will request all tiers of serums
-
Added a cellar to the player house in Ravenwood Valleys. You can purchase four shelves from Venkat to fit the cellar. Lots of storage space for the hoarders!
-
You can now click the painting hanging in Jian Jun (DLC) house and it'll tell you what it's depicting.
-
Adjusted the penetration value for all armor-piercing rounds. They are now more deadly against armored enemies.
-
In the Ashinaka Sanatorium level, on the second floor I added a Garrotte for you to use to strangle enemies after they strip your belonging. Also moved the patrol path of the second floor guard.
-
Added better warning messages when you try to equip a detector that has no batteries.
-
Each discovered stash will have a chance to spawn a permanent effect serum!
-
Made door kicking more fluid. Now as long as you stand right next to it, pressing F will automatically reposition you to kick the door.
