Serum Order And Premium Trader Inventory

Dear Ghoul Hunters,

In this update I'm releasing a new feature: serum orders! You will randomly receive orders from any of the four main traders you have met before: Sidor, Grigori, Filip, and Vladimir. You will get a radio comm about it, and you can go to the Orders tab to see details. After you deliver the order, your relationship with the faction will increase. Once you reach 100%, the trader will let you buy from his "premium" items. If you know you can't fulfill an order and don't want to wait for it to expire, you can actively Decline it, but it'll cost you some relationship points. Also, once you reach 100% relationship, the purchase price of any items sold by this trader will be greatly reduced.

Currently, the premium items are basically existing stuff with higher tier. However, I will gradually update the game and add new equipment into it. So even if you complete all the serum orders and raise the relationship 100% now, once I release the new items, you will be able to see them from the traders.

Other changes added to this update: