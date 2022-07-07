 Skip to content

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 7 July 2022

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Compatibility Hotfix 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Today's hotfix makes behind-the-scenes changes which, while minor, are necessary for us to make following Update 1.3. These should have no impact on your gameplay, cross-platform compatibility, or save games, and we apologize for the inconvenience of a surprise build!

If you do experience any issues, our support team is ready and available to help you work through any issues: 


```See you on the battlefield!

_— The Total War Team_

------  
### 📃 COMPATIBILITY HOTFIX 1.3.1  
------  


* Updated several supporting files related to future releases for _Total War: WARHAMMER III_. (No player-facing changes.)

