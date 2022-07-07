Patch 0.8.0

New Content
Contains 3 new achievements and:
- new version of Stage 5, let's mosey! Will revert to a simpler version once successfully completed
- final roadmap relic with a new game mechanic
- 1 new arcana
Extra (not present on the roadmap):
- 1 minor relic to view enemies data from the main menu (the list is largely incomplete and will be updated with more data and details as we get closer to v1.0). Can be found in Dairy Plant.
Tweaks:
- Updated some graphics
- Added a visual indicator of how many skins are available per character
- Added option to always pick Coin Bag or Floor Chicken when leveling up after maxing out all weapons (unlocks automatically after playing long enough)
- Added visual reminders for Banished items
- Obtained unlocks can be filtered out from the list
- Crimson Shroud's retaliation damage now heavily damages some special enemies
Bugfixes:
- "Reach minute 31" arcanas not unlocking under certain situations
- Post-Moongolow stage crashing with certain characters
- Tentative fix for losing write access to save data folder
- Tentative fix for negative/overflowing coins
Content roadmap at v0.8.0
Contains minor spoilers for this patch, click to see at full size
