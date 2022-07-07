Patch 0.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9079615 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 15:26:20 UTC by Wendy

New Content

Contains 3 new achievements and:

new version of Stage 5, let's mosey! Will revert to a simpler version once successfully completed

final roadmap relic with a new game mechanic

1 new arcana

Extra (not present on the roadmap):

1 minor relic to view enemies data from the main menu (the list is largely incomplete and will be updated with more data and details as we get closer to v1.0). Can be found in Dairy Plant.

Tweaks:

Updated some graphics

Added a visual indicator of how many skins are available per character

Added option to always pick Coin Bag or Floor Chicken when leveling up after maxing out all weapons (unlocks automatically after playing long enough)

Added visual reminders for Banished items

Obtained unlocks can be filtered out from the list

Crimson Shroud's retaliation damage now heavily damages some special enemies

Bugfixes:

"Reach minute 31" arcanas not unlocking under certain situations

Post-Moongolow stage crashing with certain characters

Tentative fix for losing write access to save data folder

Tentative fix for negative/overflowing coins

Content roadmap at v0.8.0

Contains minor spoilers for this patch, click to see at full size

