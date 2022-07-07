 Skip to content

Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 7 July 2022

Update 1.3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.3.5
-fixed a bug where saving after entering Arber will prevent you from going back to level up
-fixed a wall in magic academy that was wonkier than my brain
-fixed a bug where a boss was so bored when he ran out of MP he put you to sleep repeatedly
-made the ghost ship EVEN MORE DARK! (so that the lantern would appear effective xD!)

