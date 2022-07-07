Update, Version 20220707

English

##########Content#################

Added a new variation of the Possessed near the Unlucky-13 Motel.

The Life Essence can now be used on targets that are still alive. (No revive effects as the target is not dead. But, the healing effect works.)

Life Essence can now be correctly used on enemies if you wish to do so.

Reduced the basic MP cost of the skill "I am your shield" from 120 to 70 so that tank characters are more useful.

New item: Scroll of Reborn. (It's sold in the Bazaar. Fully restore one character, no matter dead or alive. Can only use once per battle. No limitation out of battle.)

It's somewhat related to the death of Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, on July 6th, 2022. Unfortunately, no card can bring him back.

##########System##################

It's now possible to make certain items that can only be used once per battle.

An item with such attribution shall display this information in its detailed description.

Some items can now be used on both the living, dead, and undead.

##########Debug##################

Fixed a bug that when some items are used from the menu, their numbers are not updated correctly on the UI.

Fixed a bug that the mouse cannot select a dead teammate in the battle.

简体中文

##########Content#################

厄运13旅馆附近增加了一种新的被附体之人。

生命精髓现在可以对还未阵亡的角色使用。（因为目标没有阵亡，所以不会有复活效果。但是治疗效果会被应用到目标上。）

生命精髓现在可以正确地作用在敌方角色身上，如果你想要这么做的话。

降低了技能『吾为君之盾』的基本气力消耗，从120降低到了70。从而让坦克类的角色更加有用。

新物品：死者苏生卷轴。（在巴扎有售。完全恢复一个角色的生命值，无论生死。每次战斗中仅能使用一次。战斗之外没有限制。）

与游戏王作者高桥和希在2022年7月6日的死亡多少有点关系，不过再多的游戏卡片也已经无法把他复活了。

##########System##################

对战斗中限定只可使用一次的物品提供代码上的支持。

有这类属性的物品将会在其详细物品介绍窗口中显示该属性。

部分物品现在可以同时作用于活的、死的、不死的目标。

##########Debug##################

修复了一个造成物品在从菜单中使用后，队伍中拥有的数值未正确在界面上反应的Bug。

修复了鼠标无法在战斗中选择阵亡的队友的Bug。