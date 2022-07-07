First Monthly Update: Witch content!

Welcome to our first Monthly update!

We've been working on a lot of different parts of the game for this release, and we've been listening to your feedback over on our discord server and have been trying to make the best game we can for you!

here's the full changelog:

Changelog:

-Fixed Witch items in Gallery

-Fixed Queen dialogue incorrectly tagged as hero

-Updated witch dungeon background

-fixed set up dialogue about not having a cage

-added first round of witch voice acting

-replaced default dialogue menus with interactive speech bubble buttons

-added icon for person delivering dialogue

-Fixed resolution issues in MC and Evan images

-added key art of the throne room

-Added first segment of witch arc content