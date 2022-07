Share · View all patches · Build 9079294 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

HOT-FIX: fixed something unexpected that happened on the leaderboard

please help me improve the experience of UNPLUGGED with your precious feedback... I really appreciate your support and of course patience.

join me on

discord: https://discord.gg/u6hnS8tY

twitter: https://twitter.com/omidjm

email: omid.jafarimotaghi@gmail.com