[1.005] Adventure Update now live!

The Adventure Update is here! A new island has appeared, along with a new puzzle and mystery to solve.

Full Patch Notes 1.005

Features

New Island

New endgame puzzle after the main story is completed

Whale Companion

Random rewards may appear while out at sea

Manateecows will sometimes join you while out at sea and jump alongside the boat

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where water splash effects wouldn't end correctly while catching fish

Thank you for all the support and help in spreading the word about Garden of the Sea! We love seeing what you create in the game and all your feedback is helping out a ton in updating and shaping the future of the game :)

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

See you soon!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea