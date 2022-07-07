The Masquerade Event 2022

The Masquerade Event has arrived. We know you’ve been itching to earn yourself new rewards since the Fifth Anniversary Event finished, and now you will have the chance to.

Mask and you shall receive!

In our Masquerade Event, you can progress your way along the Battlepass to collect tokens, emblems and cosmetics, and get exclusive rewards with the Premium Event Pass.

This one mask hurrah in Deceit will run until 25 August and we look forward to seeing you enjoying the hot new rewards and seeing your new drip!

Premium Event Pass

The Premium Event Pass has returned with exclusive goodies and Item Upgrades.

Included in the Premium Event Pass are:

5 Event Tokens

Access to Premium Event Pass Content - the only way to access exclusive cosmetics

Unlimited event Item Upgrades for the duration of the event

Hans’ Plague Mask

Buy the Premium Event Pass in the in-game store now.

Deceit 2

As our loyal fans we wanted you to be the first to know: next week we’ll be announcing Deceit 2 during Twitchcon EU 2022 in Amsterdam!

Deceit 2 is the next generation of Deceit, built from the ground up from everything we’ve learned since 2017, and will be launching on PC and consoles late this year. The Masquerade Event will be the bridge between the two games, with legendary outfits earnt during this event carrying over to Deceit 2.

We’ll be revealing more next week, alongside our teaser trailer, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, take a look out at our FAQs and why not register for the beta on our website?

Masquerade Loot and Premium Pass Rewards

Earn tickets from games to progress your Battlepass and win loot. Some of the items will be exclusive to the Premium Event Pass, but there’s still plenty to earn. If you have already acquired an item that's unlocked in the pass then you'll receive an Event Token instead.

Premium Pass Exclusives are:

’Skull Dance’ Animated Spray

’Danse Macabre Part 2’ Spray

Silver Siren (Lisa)

Forest Horns (Nina)

Plague Hat (Hans)

Ball Dance Victory Pose (Hans)

Loot can also be won in the Loot Booth with Event Tokens.

Common

’Welcome To The Masquerade’ Emblem

’Kisses’ Emblem

’Masked’ Emblem

’Danse Macabre Part 1 Spray

’Danse Macabre Part 3 Spray

Uncommon

’Skull Laugh’ Animated Spray

’Deceit 2’ Animated Spray

Quiet Down Victory Pose (Rachel)

Masked Defeat Pose (Chang)

Rare

Porcelain (pistol)

Masquerade Cane (knife)

’Death’ Victory Pose (Lisa)

’Red Rose’ Defeat Pose (Alex)

Legendary

Jewelled Mask (Lisa)

Doctor Death (Hans)

Cat Mask (Alex)

Dandy Gent (Alex)

Devil Mask (Chang)

Dashing Devil (Chang)

Leaf Mask (Nina)

Forest Sprite (Nina)

Fox Mask (Rachel)

Cunning Fox (Rachel)

Faint Defeat Pose (Nina)

Game Master Plushie

Our very own Game Master has been immortalised in plushie form, and he’s available to pre-order now. Made by Makeship, you can pre-order him until 27th July, and when you do you’ll also get an exclusive in-game emblem.

Make sure you pre-order your own Game Master. If you don’t, you’ll be left alone with the Terrors once the campaign is finished!

TwitchCon EU in Amsterdam

Next week the team will be headed to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, to attend TwitchCon EU.

We’re really excited to be going and talking to everyone about what’s coming with Deceit 2, and treat them to a photo opportunity with the Game Master.

If you’re attending TwitchCon EU, come and say hello to us in the Expo Hall!

Follow us on social media to see what we get up to.

Ranked

In May we released a post detailing our future plans for a rework of the Ranked game queue.

With Deceit 2 coming later this year, we will be holding off making any major changes to the mode for now. You can continue to give your feedback by commenting on the post - you can use the questions at the end as a jumping off point.



We hope you enjoy The Masquerade and we’ll see you in-game!

The Deceit Team

Full Patch Notes

Summer 2021 items have been added to the Vault so you have a chance of winning them in the Loot Booth.

Damage Immunity after being revived has been reduced from 3s -> 1.5s

The requirement to play ranked has been raised from level 12 to level 20

Challenges no longer reset when you prestige

Labyrinth Updates: