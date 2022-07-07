 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Witch Strandings update for 7 July 2022

Out now! The Witch is waiting for you.

Share · View all patches · Build 9078943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tick tick tick tick 🕰️

We've seen you waiting to find out the truth, to understand how this place was broken, and now its up to you to unearth the truth.

Witch Strandings is out on a digital screen near you! Venture through the forest of torn and twisted fate and reveal hidden truths as a strand of light, a beacon in the muddied darkness.

Experience how the digital forest extends beyond the boundaries of your screen through our LIVE ACTION TRAILER.

[previewyoutube=dBmEdqvLJx4;full]
[/previewyoutube]

About Witch Strandings

Create pathways through the darkness in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales. Nurture the creatures of the Forest, repair ancient structures, and ultimately: confront the Witch who broke this place.

Witch Strandings dials into the emerging genre of physical transportation. A digital forest that extends beyond the boundaries of your screen, in an all-new Strand-type game.

Game Features
  • Whether swiping your mouse quickly to move through raging rapids, or inching forward to avoid being swallowed by quicksand, a unique cursor control method makes your journey a physical experience.
  • Carry supplies across a twisting Forest to nurture disturbed creatures.
  • Haunting open world with distinct biomes and a day-night cycle.
  • Create your own pathways through a cursed and ruined Forest.
  • Use haunted mushrooms, mystical artifacts, and more to alter the world around you.
  • And hidden things 🤫
About the developer

Strange Scaffold is the label of Xalavier Nelson Jr., who you might know from his work as a leading developer on An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, SkateBIRD, Can Androids Pray, or dozens of other critically-acclaimed projects.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1507790/Witch_Strandings/

🧙🏽‍♀️ Follow Witch Strandings here
🧙🏽‍♀️ Join the community on Discord
🧙🏽‍♀️ Subscribe to our newsletter
🧙🏽‍♀️ Wishlist here: Add to wishlist
🧈☕ Been on your feet all day? Come over for a Boffee with us Here

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link