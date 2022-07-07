Out now! The Witch is waiting for you.

Tick tick tick tick 🕰️
We've seen you waiting to find out the truth, to understand how this place was broken, and now its up to you to unearth the truth.
Witch Strandings is out on a digital screen near you! Venture through the forest of torn and twisted fate and reveal hidden truths as a strand of light, a beacon in the muddied darkness.
Experience how the digital forest extends beyond the boundaries of your screen through our LIVE ACTION TRAILER.
About Witch Strandings
Create pathways through the darkness in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales. Nurture the creatures of the Forest, repair ancient structures, and ultimately: confront the Witch who broke this place.
Witch Strandings dials into the emerging genre of physical transportation. A digital forest that extends beyond the boundaries of your screen, in an all-new Strand-type game.
Game Features
- Whether swiping your mouse quickly to move through raging rapids, or inching forward to avoid being swallowed by quicksand, a unique cursor control method makes your journey a physical experience.
- Carry supplies across a twisting Forest to nurture disturbed creatures.
- Haunting open world with distinct biomes and a day-night cycle.
- Create your own pathways through a cursed and ruined Forest.
- Use haunted mushrooms, mystical artifacts, and more to alter the world around you.
- And hidden things 🤫
About the developer
Strange Scaffold is the label of Xalavier Nelson Jr., who you might know from his work as a leading developer on An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, SkateBIRD, Can Androids Pray, or dozens of other critically-acclaimed projects.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1507790/Witch_Strandings/
