Pull down those Thai-high skirts again this week as we bring back the Thai event and our two sizzling Siamese sex kittens. Fertilize their wombs quicker by giving them lotus flowers. You reap the seeds you sow in Thailand!!

Event Details

-Make Thida and Malee crazy in their Unlock Animation

-Get their Traditional Thai Costumes

-Collect Lotus Flowers all over Asia (more likely in Thailand)

-Play the event mission to get more items (opens after first level up, only once)

Event lasts until the 14th of July 7AM UTC