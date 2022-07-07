 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halo Infinite update for 7 July 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 9078898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Brave the chem-scarred battlefields that await...

Drop into the trenches with the BRODIE Armor Set, featuring the BRODIE helmet, GUMMYTUBE FILTER helmet attachment, JOURNEYMAN chest attachment, Graphite Soul visor, Rat Pack shoulder pads, RIGGED knee pads, along with the Praetorian Zephyr armor coating, and Seongnam Special task Group Two emblem.

Get your gear from the Shop today!

We all have our roles to play in the Final War...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Nomad Sutler EAGLESTRIKE armor coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9078898
Depot 1240441
Depot 1708091
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link