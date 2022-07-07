Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 9078898 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 13:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Brave the chem-scarred battlefields that await...

Drop into the trenches with the BRODIE Armor Set, featuring the BRODIE helmet, GUMMYTUBE FILTER helmet attachment, JOURNEYMAN chest attachment, Graphite Soul visor, Rat Pack shoulder pads, RIGGED knee pads, along with the Praetorian Zephyr armor coating, and Seongnam Special task Group Two emblem.

Get your gear from the Shop today!

We all have our roles to play in the Final War...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Nomad Sutler EAGLESTRIKE armor coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.