Lighting correction, In-Game hints & Bug fixes/Game play improvements

We are excited to announce that our next update includes the following:

Game hints added to the areas most struggled with, these include:

'Save here' has been added above the first save point, once interacted with a prompt will display explaining save mechanics

A pop up will display shortly after loading in, only once and only before the first Save, this prompt explains how to use the notebook mechanic

A pop up will display when approaching the first fallen tree in the forest, this prompt explains the crouch mechanic

Lighting Improvements

World lighting has been dramatically improved, visibility is much better now making it easier to find your way through

Lighting in the forest and bar and ship have been dramatically improved, increasing overall visibility and again making it easier to find your way through

Bugs & Glitches

I have searched and removed any clipping foliage I could find, which ultimately helps with the sense of immersion we intended when making this game.

Removed collisions with the smaller branches inside the Cemetery - this will help evading the Ghost of the Nun

Removed/Adjusted collisions with most small objects around Hollow Point, preventing the player getting stuck.

-Removed/Adjusted collisions with most small objects and some of the larger objects around the Ghost Ship to prevent players getting stuck.

We are here to make sure this game is the best possible experience for you

And on a final note, while we have some negative reviews on our page, I assure you I've taken every measure to rectify the issues pointed out to us, if you find issues while we cannot stop you leaving a negative review, please consider joining our discord or emailing us, I am working daily to get any issues found resolved as soon as humanly possible.

Making this game has been a true journey, it took around 2 years for myself and Ryan to develop something we felt proud of, thank you for being a part of our journey.

Josh.