V0.11912 - Multiple cannons (Experimental)

Hi All,

The multi-cannon update is now playable. As discussed in the previous news post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1674170/view/3370395218655775735

It's still not fully stable, I'm just leaving the features here for now. It's up on the experimental branch, so you'll still have to opt-in to play it:



I had wanted to get AI controlled secondary turrets in this update but truth betold, I've run out of steam for multi-cannons and I'd like to move to other areas for a while. Especially as the next areas (Custom battles & more maps) are so exciting.

Multi-cannons

Allowed placement of multiple mantlets.

Raised crew member limit from 5 to 16. Uncapped the number of gunners and loaders.

Ammo racks are now created manually and assigned to compartments and shell sizes. Instead of having a rack created for each compartment.

Duplicated mantlets will use the same blueprint, meaning any changes made to one will affect all cannons using that blueprint. Mantlets can be linked and unlinked manually.

Cannons can be marked as the primary cannon. The camera will track the compartment of the primary cannon.

Cannons can now be assigned to groups. In-battle, firing will fire all cannons assigned to the currently selected fire group. Switching fire groups will switch the scope view to a cannon assigned to the new fire group, prioritizing primary cannons.

Cannons can have a fire delay set. Multiple cannons assigned to one gunner will fire each cannon after its delay time has passed since the initial fire. This allows you to keep firing while the other cannons are reloading.

Turrets and cannons can now have their range of movement restricted. This allows you to stop cannons aiming in directions which might result in them hitting your own vehicle.

Fixes

Fixed issues with "Destroy Parts" option in compartment design. Doing this on the hull would partially deregister the turret, causing it to detect itself as a surface next time it's picked up, constantly moving towards the camera.

Fixed not being able to re-place a part you've just placed without hovering off and back over the part first.

Fixed a cause of designer to gameplay transition failing with "Assembly failed" error.

Changed

Blueprint selection now starts on the same page as when it was last open.

Updated major engine version to receive the latest fixes and improvements.

Removed the cloth on the Sherman mantlet model. This needed a different tech which was a constant source of problems, so it's easier to remove it for now.

Part placement mirroring now disabled when snapped to centre.

Made designer navigation buttons smaller.

Changed scope markings from chevrons to a cross.

Allowed mantlets and sights to be rotated.

Removed the external mount from all levels. Since cannons are now spawned when placing

Added a smoother transition between loading screens. Also added a transition for returning to the designer when beyond a certain distance from the platform.