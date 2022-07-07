7/7 Lingjing fantasy version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9078728 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 14:06:28 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 22:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 7, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: weekly free role update

Experience the role for free this week

Lingtan: Qinghong, he ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Complaining spirit: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, spoon

[new functions]

Swimming pool party exchange activity: collect complete sets of fashion for free, exchange for summer limited hairstyle + special personalized actions

[new fitting room]

Pool party theme treasure box: summer rain - Quack Frog frog, Jiahui - Sweet Orange series Tianxuan treasure box: Su Qingli - yellow duck series Return to the sky treasure box: Shangxiang - Fairy Tales in the snow series Return day selection treasure box: eight feet adult - plain wrapped silver makeup series Return day selection treasure box: Xiaoli - Lethal style series Online shopping mall: Shang Xiang - bear weapon, he ruoyao - plateau descent (back), Luo Fang - little rabbit Ji (back)

[balance adjustment]

Increased the attack distance of the simulated eight foot adult of the spirit of complaint Increased the attack distance of Xiaoli, the simulated spirit of resentment

[bug repair]

Fixed the problem that Xiaoyao can stand on the roof of lanruo temple a map Fix the problem that ESC cannot return to the main interface in some interfaces of the hall Fixed the display problem of UI settlement of base point building system Agent Ling Zhengying's right-click power accumulation will be interrupted in the repair drive mode

5 fix the problem that the three skills of simulating the complaining spirit Nie Xiaoqian can't cause damage to Ling Zhengying in dispelling mode