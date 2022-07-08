We are very excited to announce that the new game plus update is now available!

After finishing the base game, there is now some additional adventuring fun. We don't want to spoil too much, but it's a little different to the basic quest for pants experience. Slightly. And it's more difficult in a classic what-do-I-put-where? kind of way.

There's a bunch of bug fixes too, ranging from a few typos to one where you could see multiples of your cat Nugget.

Thanks for your patience, we hope you enjoy the update!