 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pants Quest update for 8 July 2022

New Game Plus!

Share · View all patches · Build 9078697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very excited to announce that the new game plus update is now available!

After finishing the base game, there is now some additional adventuring fun. We don't want to spoil too much, but it's a little different to the basic quest for pants experience. Slightly. And it's more difficult in a classic what-do-I-put-where? kind of way.

There's a bunch of bug fixes too, ranging from a few typos to one where you could see multiples of your cat Nugget.

Thanks for your patience, we hope you enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1810611
  • Loading history…
Depot 1810612
  • Loading history…
Depot 1810613
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link