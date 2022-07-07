 Skip to content

Gold Rush: The Game update for 7 July 2022

Patch 1.5.5.15072

Patch 1.5.5.15072

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Post-Season patch

Season 21

  • Added Season 21 reward - Black Gold skin for the pickup.

Fixed issues:

  • Trailers purchased simultaneously would spawn on the same slot.
  • Big electric water pump sounds would stop playing after turning it off via the big generator.
  • DIGtube wouldn’t play a video when turned on manually.
  • Newly purchased equipment would appear as if it had a cable connected to it.
  • The game wouldn’t automatically switch to mouse and keyboard controls after disconnecting the controller while using the tablet.
  • Various localization corrections within the in-game stories.
  • Minor bug fixes and visual improvements.

Updated journal pages:

  • 198, 196, and 192 now display the correct cog and track names.
  • 199, 221, 42, and 43 now display the correct equipment images.
  • Page 8 now displays the correct shopping list.
  • Page 9 now displays the correct order of actions.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!

Feel free to join us on our Discord server:
https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame

https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/

