Patch 1.5.5.15072

Post-Season patch

Season 21

Added Season 21 reward - Black Gold skin for the pickup.

Fixed issues:

Trailers purchased simultaneously would spawn on the same slot.

Big electric water pump sounds would stop playing after turning it off via the big generator.

DIGtube wouldn’t play a video when turned on manually.

Newly purchased equipment would appear as if it had a cable connected to it.

The game wouldn’t automatically switch to mouse and keyboard controls after disconnecting the controller while using the tablet.

Various localization corrections within the in-game stories.

Minor bug fixes and visual improvements.

Updated journal pages:

198, 196, and 192 now display the correct cog and track names.

199, 221, 42, and 43 now display the correct equipment images.

Page 8 now displays the correct shopping list.

Page 9 now displays the correct order of actions.

