Patch 1.5.5.15072

Post-Season patch
Season 21
- Added Season 21 reward - Black Gold skin for the pickup.
Fixed issues:
- Trailers purchased simultaneously would spawn on the same slot.
- Big electric water pump sounds would stop playing after turning it off via the big generator.
- DIGtube wouldn’t play a video when turned on manually.
- Newly purchased equipment would appear as if it had a cable connected to it.
- The game wouldn’t automatically switch to mouse and keyboard controls after disconnecting the controller while using the tablet.
- Various localization corrections within the in-game stories.
- Minor bug fixes and visual improvements.
Updated journal pages:
- 198, 196, and 192 now display the correct cog and track names.
- 199, 221, 42, and 43 now display the correct equipment images.
- Page 8 now displays the correct shopping list.
- Page 9 now displays the correct order of actions.
Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
