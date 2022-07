Share · View all patches · Build 9078529 · Last edited 8 July 2022 – 15:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends,

After some delays we managed to launch the first version of Classified Stories: Color Out of Space

We will continue updating the game and add new content in the near future.

I hope you all will enjoy it!

Once again, thank you all for your support!

--Raul from RVL Games