About Ver. 1.2 update.

Hello, one month have passed from release of "絵話-kaiwa-".

The story was interested in many people, and I perform update work very happily, too.

Now, I would like to inform you of the Ver. 1.2 update of "絵話-kaiwa-".

We have updated the contents of the previously announced update, as well as some new parts that we think are necessary.

The contents of the update to Ver. 1.2.

・Chinese translation is implemented.

・Correction of in-game credits and notes.

This time, Chinese (Simplified Chinese) translation was implemented.

Korean translation is also in progress and will be implemented around August.

Please look forward to it.

I want to do working still more. One of them is to add new chapters.

I am working on it little by little but surely.

The next Ver1.3 update is scheduled around August.

Thank you for always enjoying our games.

852wa.