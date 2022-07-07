 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 7 July 2022

Version 0.10.3 is now live!

Version 0.10.3 · Build 9078469

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got some UI changes for you this week!

First of all the UI has been shrunk in size by a rather significant proportion to make more room for more options. I think it looks better for the change but I'm interested to know what you think!

With this new UI change I have also added a new slider option:

This allows you to set when human behaviour will change when infected into a suspicious zombie-like mode that was added last week.

I hope you all enjoy the new changes!

