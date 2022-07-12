v1.8.4 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.4 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:
2022-07-11 v1.8.4 B3850
Fixes:
- 00267: Deco items can become unpickable after leaving & returning to a save game
- 00264: Sensor signal detection area not working at certain ranges
- 00265: Plants can spoil when in a room that has a boarding ramp entrance/exit
Updated IvD scenario:
Fixes:
- Fixed CoQ on Merrex
Updated Default MP scenario:
Changes:
- Updated: Default MP Scenario Loading Screenshots config
Fixes:
- Fixed: Some Snow Moon terrain texture was set to Cobalt
