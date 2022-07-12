 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 12 July 2022

v1.8.4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9078198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.4 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-07-11 v1.8.4 B3850

Fixes:

Updated IvD scenario:

Fixes:
  • Fixed CoQ on Merrex

Updated Default MP scenario:

Changes:
  • Updated: Default MP Scenario Loading Screenshots config
Fixes:
  • Fixed: Some Snow Moon terrain texture was set to Cobalt

Changed files in this update

Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link