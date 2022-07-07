Patch - 1.1.12 [Experimental only]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These are patch notes for the newly "opened" Experimental Steam Branch. Experimental will operate as followed:

We have made new channels on Discord + Steam forums these channels are for users that like to live on the dangerous side of things and want to push feedback to us for upcoming patches. Whenever there is a patch it enters that experimental build for 1-2 days minimum if nothing fatal is found it will be pushed public.

The testing and feedback for Experimental is open to anyone to help based on their preferred engagement system Steam or Discord. This is an effort to help squash more bugs and hopefully our bug fixes that cause other issues can be caught and fixed within this time period.

Experimental will stay open at all times going forward.

How to Opt-in

Expect the first Step of the new Early game [Localized Infection Spawning] live on Experimental Wednesday-Thursday for feedback!

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Blowup guys now explode when killed or when they get close to a target like they rightfully should have always

Regionalized Infection spawning is now added (A few more tweaks will be added going into Friday)

Added a 'Infection Population' tracker to the Infection Zone Widgets that appear in world. This list will show 'Unknown', 'Small', 'Medium', 'Large', or 'Extreme', rather than listing the exact amount of infected in an area. The idea behind this new change is that they can only spawn/create what's available to them in that "zone" otherwise they must request for help from nearby regions.

(They will gain a Morale system for how many units can respond till they retreat going into Friday-Monday. The threshold to determine if they are making any progress will be increased as they gain more infected since they would have a bit more "bodies" to throw at you. So in longer games where their overall population is higher in nearby zones to the zone your attacking they can afford to send larger groups to try and counter attack/defend their land. But it will be impossible to win anymore just defending and attacking one point for the entire game ) Updated the Infection Zone Widget to hopefully be more performant

Unlock prices changed for phase upgrades, flashlight and gas mask and nvg unlocked by default

Early pass on the 'local virtual population moving if no pods remain' logic, to make sure local populations of virtual infected do not become 'stuck' if the player wipes out their pods before the virtual infected in that area can enter the world

Shawnee received a damage buff/ spread decrease and target acquisition time was lowered

Removed advanced options that were setup incorrectly + fixed resetting options that weren't saving correctly

Added basic 'structure hovertip' when highlighting player structures

Added 'hover highlight' logic, to make player units get highlighted when moused over + display unit info

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Letter from the Producer

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

