Quality of Life Update!

New Accessibility Options
- On screen reticule
- Auto-walk option simplified to one key/button and keybindable
- Reduced Motion Mode
- Low Dexterity Mode
Features
- Added a method to access endings that were previously only accessible once per save
- Additional/Alternate Use button keybinding
- Keybindings can now bind to mouse buttons
- Remapped camera sensitivity slider to cover a higher range of sensitivities
Cosmetic updates
- Fixed some z-fighting issues
- Fixed lighting on some smaller props and decals.
- Fixed formatting issues in Italian text in the confusion ending
- Added additional translators and artists in credits
- Updated post effects for some hard-to-see areas to be brighter
- Added toggle for permanent reticule / crosshair and customization options
Critical Fixes
- Softlock at start of game (language selection screen) when a controller with drift is plugged in, is now fixed
- Softlocks occurring when pausing and unpausing fixed
Other Fixes
- Potential fix for PS5 controller on PC being detected as an Xbox controller
- Keybindings no longer reset each playthrough and now load previously set keybindings
- Certain endings now have proper simplified control support whereas previously they did not
- Fixed certain texts in game to render Cyrillic characters correctly
- Content warnings not recording the ending as successfully completed now does so
- Certain UI elements no longer renders over the settings page
- Reinstated missing UI sounds
- More stable world portals
- Various clipping issues fixed
This patch is out now for PC and will be coming ASAP to Linux and Mac. Thanks for your patience!
Coming up next is an even larger patch which will add translations for: Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Ukrainian. There will also be a few extra surprises and secrets that we’ll leave for you to discover! We'll announce on our Twitter and Discord when we have a solid date for this update!
Changed files in this update