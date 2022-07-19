Quality of Life Update!

New Accessibility Options

On screen reticule

Auto-walk option simplified to one key/button and keybindable

Reduced Motion Mode

Low Dexterity Mode

Features

Added a method to access endings that were previously only accessible once per save

Additional/Alternate Use button keybinding

Keybindings can now bind to mouse buttons

Remapped camera sensitivity slider to cover a higher range of sensitivities

Fixed some z-fighting issues

Fixed lighting on some smaller props and decals.

Fixed formatting issues in Italian text in the confusion ending

Added additional translators and artists in credits

Updated post effects for some hard-to-see areas to be brighter

Added toggle for permanent reticule / crosshair and customization options

Critical Fixes

Softlock at start of game (language selection screen) when a controller with drift is plugged in, is now fixed

Softlocks occurring when pausing and unpausing fixed

Other Fixes

Potential fix for PS5 controller on PC being detected as an Xbox controller

Keybindings no longer reset each playthrough and now load previously set keybindings

Certain endings now have proper simplified control support whereas previously they did not

Fixed certain texts in game to render Cyrillic characters correctly

Content warnings not recording the ending as successfully completed now does so

Certain UI elements no longer renders over the settings page

Reinstated missing UI sounds

More stable world portals

Various clipping issues fixed

This patch is out now for PC and will be coming ASAP to Linux and Mac. Thanks for your patience!

Coming up next is an even larger patch which will add translations for: Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Ukrainian. There will also be a few extra surprises and secrets that we’ll leave for you to discover! We'll announce on our Twitter and Discord when we have a solid date for this update!