3.0.70 - Save backups and lots of bug fixes

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Today's update brings some long needed bug fixes and tweaks. Many thanks to everyone who reported bugs on the Turmoil Steam Community boards. Please know that even if we do not respond to every post, we do read them and your feedback is much appreciated!

Features

Campaigns, single levels, challenge levels and player progress are now backed up before saving a new one. The backup is loaded in case the original is corrupted or no longer exists.

Added Steam Rich Presence which displays your ingame status in the Steam friends list while you are playing. The status indicates when you are playing a campaign and in what year, whether you are in a level, and so on.

You can now view your bought saloon offers instead of them disappearing from the list. This means you can now review the saloon offers that will be active for the next level.

Big bug fixes

The bonus island in the Turmoil and Heat Is On campaigns no longer always has the same layout.

The bonus island in The Heat Is On now actually contains magma.

Fixed issue where you could not resume level progress for bonus islands.

Playing the bonus island after the end of the game in The Heat Is On no longer crashes the end of the level.

In level: Fixed an issue where you could sometimes not close dialog boxes when the spillage message was displayed behind them. This includes upgrade introduction messages and the Left/Right inc. deal popup.

Fixed an issue where a corrupted level in progress would make it impossible to load an existing campaign.

The “you have not played the tutorial” popup when starting a challenge level is now shown only once instead of every time.

Small changes

Exit game button now shows a single confirmation popup instead of two in a row

Highscore menu: always show "Top scores" as default tab (since its cached)

Elbow now shows different localization tag for toggle tooltip when ctrl+click is enabled.

The silo tutorial now displays a message when you cant place a silo instead of softlocking.

The super silo upgrade button hover text is now properly localized.

Costs are refunded after being forced to buy a mole or scanner in the tutorial.

Made the saloon offer price red and ok button disabled when you dont have enough money

Miscellaneous changes and fixes