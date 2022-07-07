This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW CARDS

Zipp's Zappinator

Rocket Scrat

New Arena in the Battlepass

Showdown Arena

Arenas Graphics Overhaul

Loads of icons updated

New card art implemented for Ravenous Swarmers, Rock Rivals, Tantrum Throwers

New Adventure, coop and solo

Old adventures updated to be playable coop and solo

Rebalance

Marked

Bonus damage 25 > 35%

No longer affect targeting

Marked was almost exclusively used with bazooka scrat, and that was not the intended main use case. To solve this we are removing that specific interaction while giving marked a bit more damage.

Clear Skies

Half healing on Masters

Removes Rage and Shield ONLY from opponents

Removes Poison and Curse from friendly minions

Clear skies is mostly a game delay card, with the only goal of decks playing it being to get to the late game and get mana frenzy. By reducing the healing, but giving it better utility we hope to bring it to a healthier state.

Ritual Of Servitude

Summon a random minion card that costs 7 mana

If this is the cheapest card in your deck, instead summon one that costs 8-9 mana

Ritual of Servitude is used in very unvaried decks. With this change we hope to give the card more flexibility in its decks, allowing it to be used in a healthier variety of decks.

Dragon Nest

Summon a flightless dragon every 5 secs. If you cast a spell, the next time it spawns an extra flightless dragon

Dragon nest is a card that is always either completely useless or completely controlling the top ranks, so we want to try this change to solve that problem.

Arcane Golem

Dam 30 > 35

Gains 5 > 3 damage per spell cast

Milloween always seems to be a problem at top ranks, especially her perk 3, so rebalancing her a bit to make the golem weaker at high ranks should give us a bit more time to work on a rework for her.

Zealots of the Burning Fist

Rage + Haste > Berserker's Rage

This should give the zealots a bit more weakness to swarms without touching their dps much.

Ravager

BRUTUS and TERROR BRUTUS no longer heals on attacks

BRUTUS health 800 > 1000

TERROR BRUTUS health 2000 > 2500

Brutus' healing was a very inconsistent power, allowing some masters to just destroy him while other masters could not deal damage to him. With this change it is a bit more consistent, and removes a rather unexplained ability from the game.

BUFFS

Berserker's Rage

No longer self-harms

Piloted (1)

ScratTank

CannonRoller

DefensoChopper

ZeppelinBomber

MissileTank

Wreckinator

Zap Tank

Piloted spawns 1 Scrat after the Scrat vehicle died. This is mostly intended as a lore/flavor thing, but should be a small buff to these units in most cases.

Werewolf

AS 1 > 0.9

Empowered Soul Stealer

Gain 2 > 3 souls for each sacrifice

Rockin' Roller

Dam 200 > 300

Frostbearer

Mana 5 > 4

Black Hole

Duration 2 > 3

Wrecked Walker

Tech cost 40 > 30

Sun Burn

Dam 80 > 100

Combustion

Dam 200 > 300

Dormant Defenders

No longer goes dormant

Mana 7 > 8

Bazooka scrat

Hp 65 -> 100

Half master damage

NERFS

Swarmers

HP 35 > 30

Swarmers and Swarmer totem are both used a lot. With this we are hitting both, and we will look at the other cards that have swarmers after we have a clearer picture of how much this change impacts them.

Healing Fireball

Healing 400 > 350

Healing Fireball is used a bit too much, and too high a winrate, so a small nerf to get both to fit the card better.

Tech generation

No longer works for Ability cards

Ability cards generating Tech meant you could get “free” tech by drawing cards you did not have to spend mana on to cycle afterwards, as they would go away when their unit died. This takes away that bonus scrap.

Sapphire Pebbles

reduce lifetime 15 > 12

Pebbles are used a lot, and often to keep bridge control for long periods of time. With this their uses should be more focussed on when the fight happens, and not too long afterwards.

Mountainshaper

charge buildup time 4 > 5

Mountainshaper is dominating 2v2, and its drawback of needing time to power up is barely being felt. Hopefully there will be more openings for pushes now.

Jolo

Copies 3 > 1

Jolo’s winrate skyrockets when he is wildcarded, this should stop that.

Apep Perk 2: Shield Totem

Redirect all damage to Shield Totem

lifetime 7->15

Health 250 > 400

Apep’s perk 2 is a too effective tool, blocking damage of entire pushes, and with very few ways to counter it. This version, while being a bit less special, should still have unique ways of defending you, as it can defend against spells and splash damage better than a wall can, but gives decks with big pushes a bit more of a chance against Apep.

Cannon roller

AS 1.8 > 2

Cannon roller’s winrate has gone up over time, with its extremely effective handling of mid and high tier units, with very few weaknesses when it's defending. This should allow a bit more units to catch up with it and take it down if it is alone.

FIXES

