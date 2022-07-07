NEW CARDS
- Zipp's Zappinator
- Rocket Scrat
New Arena in the Battlepass
- Showdown Arena
Feature Updates
- Arenas Graphics Overhaul
- Loads of icons updated
- New card art implemented for Ravenous Swarmers, Rock Rivals, Tantrum Throwers
- New Adventure, coop and solo
- Old adventures updated to be playable coop and solo
Rebalance
Marked
- Bonus damage 25 > 35%
- No longer affect targeting
Marked was almost exclusively used with bazooka scrat, and that was not the intended main use case. To solve this we are removing that specific interaction while giving marked a bit more damage.
Clear Skies
- Half healing on Masters
- Removes Rage and Shield ONLY from opponents
- Removes Poison and Curse from friendly minions
Clear skies is mostly a game delay card, with the only goal of decks playing it being to get to the late game and get mana frenzy. By reducing the healing, but giving it better utility we hope to bring it to a healthier state.
Ritual Of Servitude
- Summon a random minion card that costs 7 mana
If this is the cheapest card in your deck, instead summon one that costs 8-9 mana
Ritual of Servitude is used in very unvaried decks. With this change we hope to give the card more flexibility in its decks, allowing it to be used in a healthier variety of decks.
Dragon Nest
- Summon a flightless dragon every 5 secs. If you cast a spell, the next time it spawns an extra flightless dragon
Dragon nest is a card that is always either completely useless or completely controlling the top ranks, so we want to try this change to solve that problem.
Arcane Golem
- Dam 30 > 35
- Gains 5 > 3 damage per spell cast
Milloween always seems to be a problem at top ranks, especially her perk 3, so rebalancing her a bit to make the golem weaker at high ranks should give us a bit more time to work on a rework for her.
Zealots of the Burning Fist
- Rage + Haste > Berserker's Rage
This should give the zealots a bit more weakness to swarms without touching their dps much.
Ravager
- BRUTUS and TERROR BRUTUS no longer heals on attacks
- BRUTUS health 800 > 1000
- TERROR BRUTUS health 2000 > 2500
Brutus' healing was a very inconsistent power, allowing some masters to just destroy him while other masters could not deal damage to him. With this change it is a bit more consistent, and removes a rather unexplained ability from the game.
BUFFS
Berserker's Rage
- No longer self-harms
Piloted (1)
- ScratTank
- CannonRoller
- DefensoChopper
- ZeppelinBomber
- MissileTank
- Wreckinator
- Zap Tank
Piloted spawns 1 Scrat after the Scrat vehicle died. This is mostly intended as a lore/flavor thing, but should be a small buff to these units in most cases.
Werewolf
- AS 1 > 0.9
Empowered Soul Stealer
- Gain 2 > 3 souls for each sacrifice
Rockin' Roller
- Dam 200 > 300
Frostbearer
- Mana 5 > 4
Black Hole
- Duration 2 > 3
Wrecked Walker
- Tech cost 40 > 30
Sun Burn
- Dam 80 > 100
Combustion
- Dam 200 > 300
Dormant Defenders
- No longer goes dormant
- Mana 7 > 8
Bazooka scrat
- Hp 65 -> 100
- Half master damage
NERFS
Swarmers
- HP 35 > 30
Swarmers and Swarmer totem are both used a lot. With this we are hitting both, and we will look at the other cards that have swarmers after we have a clearer picture of how much this change impacts them.
Healing Fireball
- Healing 400 > 350
Healing Fireball is used a bit too much, and too high a winrate, so a small nerf to get both to fit the card better.
Tech generation
- No longer works for Ability cards
Ability cards generating Tech meant you could get “free” tech by drawing cards you did not have to spend mana on to cycle afterwards, as they would go away when their unit died. This takes away that bonus scrap.
Sapphire Pebbles
- reduce lifetime 15 > 12
Pebbles are used a lot, and often to keep bridge control for long periods of time. With this their uses should be more focussed on when the fight happens, and not too long afterwards.
Mountainshaper
- charge buildup time 4 > 5
Mountainshaper is dominating 2v2, and its drawback of needing time to power up is barely being felt. Hopefully there will be more openings for pushes now.
Jolo
- Copies 3 > 1
Jolo’s winrate skyrockets when he is wildcarded, this should stop that.
Apep Perk 2: Shield Totem
- Redirect all damage to Shield Totem
- lifetime 7->15
- Health 250 > 400
Apep’s perk 2 is a too effective tool, blocking damage of entire pushes, and with very few ways to counter it. This version, while being a bit less special, should still have unique ways of defending you, as it can defend against spells and splash damage better than a wall can, but gives decks with big pushes a bit more of a chance against Apep.
Cannon roller
- AS 1.8 > 2
Cannon roller’s winrate has gone up over time, with its extremely effective handling of mid and high tier units, with very few weaknesses when it's defending. This should allow a bit more units to catch up with it and take it down if it is alone.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with revelry animation missing on several revelry cards
- Fixed an issue with clipping on Slitherbound
- Fixed an issue with a missing description on Avea's completed quest buff icon
- Fixed an issue causing absurd amounts of mana freeze in adventures - Thanks me
- Fixed an issue where Illusory explosion damage would trigger voidborne wound for all players in the match - Thanks fishy
- Fixed adventure buckets containing cards that did not fit within the bucket theme - Thanks Jackeaa
Changed depots in build branch