Hello, this is SoulWorker Operation Team.

Game Client Patch is scheduled to fix current Graphic Error.

No maintenance will be required, and please be notified that log-in process will not be temporally able for a couple of minutes. (Max. 30 minutes)

If you cannot access our server after the time stated above, please restart the client.

[Time Estimated]

09:40 ~ 10:10 (GMT)

We apologize for this inconvenience.

Thank you.