July Update

Combat Balance
Since the release of the Combat Update, we've monitored player feedback and overall we're happy with the state of the gunplay in Rust. We will continue to listen, and make adjustments when needed.
The fuse time on the F1 grenade has been decreased by 0.5 to 2.5s. During combat testing we felt that grenades were a bit too easy to evade under most circumstances. Maybe some day we will allow players to cook grenades but right now that seems like it would be a bit too cheap of a tactic.
The M39 has had it's role changed so it feels more like a superior SAR. Its fire rate has been increased and recoil modified.
We've also noticed that shotgun slugs were very underused so we have reduced the damage falloff so that shotgun users can opt to utilize them in mid range combat and stand a chance.
Lastly, we've fixed a long standing issue with viewmodels where the first shot shortly after ADSing would play the non-ADS animation and obscure the screen with the view model. All weapons should feel much more snappy now.
Following the release of the combat update last month we addressed the following issues earlier this month, here is a recap:
- Improved hide blood option
- Added hurt flash disable option
- m249 is slightly more aggressive
- HMLMG recoil is more aggressive
- Lowered HMLMG durability
- Increased HMLMG crafting cost
- Using scopes on weapons now increases their recoil
- Reduced blur/blood effects
- Accuracy bonus removed from the silencer
Loading Optimization
We worked on reducing the time it takes to load into servers this month. It will now queue up the loading of assets so they can continue being read from disk while the main thread spawns all of the world prefabs, which means better utilization of hardware. This also applies to the dedicated server so server owners may see some improvement with boot times.
The long "Asset Warmup" phase of loading will now start running in the background as soon as the game reaches the main menu. Connecting to a server will not wait for it to complete -- it will keep running in the background until it finishes.
The game will no longer unload monument assets when running on a computer with 16GB or more of RAM. This allows for much faster server switching because the monument assets would already be loaded. Setting the global.forceUnloadBundles convar to true will override that behavior so it always unloads the monument assets.
Gunshot sounds
Alex finished up the remaining new gunshot sounds this month, including new silent shots for every gun. We'll likely do another round of tuning on these in the next month or so to address some feedback we've gotten but we'd like to allow time for folk's ears to adjust and the dust to settle before we dig too deep into that.
General QOL
Spray Can crosshair - Added a crosshair when free spraying
Mute and report contacts - Can now mute/unmute and report players from the contacts screen
Placement Rotation - Mailbox, BBQ, Medium Battery and Windmill now face toward the player by default
Return To Sender - Can now insert photos into mailbox
Inventory idle animation - Updated player inventory idle animation
Jackhammer Tapping - Jackhammer will hit hotspot every time without tap firing
UGC Admin Panel
To better help server admins moderate the content on a server, I've implemented a new section in the Server Admin tab that allows admins to easily see all of the User Generated Content on a server. This includes all painted signs, audio content on cassettes, carvable pumpkins, neon signs and pattern boomers.
As well as being able to see/hear the content, admins can now see who was responsible for the content and delete the content from the UI without having to travel to that entity. There is also a search field so all content created by a specific player can be found quickly.
Offensive Content Reporting
We've improved the process of reporting problematic content this month by implementing a new Offensive Content report type. When reporting offensive content a screenshot will now be included to better help admins act on the issue.
For server admins, there are new convars to better access these reports:
reportsServerEndpoint - if set, player reports on your server will be sent to this http address (as JSON)
printReportsToConsole - if set, player reports will be logged to the server log
For more information on using these new convars, please see the wiki.
Hapis Island updates
Along with numerous small bugfixes, we've added 3 new monuments to Hapis Island. Two of them in the desert, and one in the northern arctic.
We also fixed most of the mountain goat ore nodes, berry bushes not spawning, roadside spawns being overly sparse, and updated some existing monuments to be more in line with where they now stand on Procedural Map.
Some bugs still remain, but we're ironing it out. Thanks for all the bug reports!
Harmony QOL
You can now load/reload harmony mods onto the server at runtime with:
harmony.load <name>
and unload with:
harmony.unload <name>
This will allow all server owners (vanilla or modded) to deploy fixes onto their servers without needing to restart them, as well as ease development of harmony mods.
Chat Filtering
We're now using Steam's chat filtering functionality to obscure strong language and slurs in chat and other text players can share in the game.
The filtering is applied on the client and can be customized in your Steam account preferences. If you haven't changed these settings before then filtering would already be enabled.
DEBUG CAMERA ADDITIONS
A few new debug camera commands have been added this month for content creators to use. As with existing camera tools, these can only be used by server admins or in demo playback.
Physical Camera Properties
We've added the ability for the debug camera to use physical camera properties - in other words, you can choose from common camera sensor types and specify a focal length to mimic real world photography measurements.
Below are the newly added commands for using physical camera settings:
client.camphysical (1/0) - Enable/disable physical camera properties on debug camera
client.camphysicalsensortypes - Prints camera sensor types with corresponding number
client.camphysicalsensor - Select physical sensor for debug camera (use sensor ID number from the above 'sensortypes' convar)
client.camphysicalfocallength - Set focal length of the debug camera (Measured in mm)
Camera Info UI
Along with the above physical camera commands, we've also added camera information UI which can be enabled/disabled using the command client.showcaminfo 1/0
When enabled, this overlay will display the following information at the top of the screen:
Camera FOV
Depth of field aperture and blur values
Camera lock status (debugcamera_lock)
Sensor type (if using physical camera mode)
Focal length (if using physical camera mode)
MAP MAKER PREFABS
This month we've added some useful assets for community map makers - the most notable being the introduction of tiled cube prefabs. The current collection features over 60 cubes with materials including brick, wood, metal, concrete, plaster, metal, cloth and more.
Each cube can be scaled, rotated and positioned in custom map scenes whilst maintaining the local tiling of the individual prefab's texture.
We look forward to seeing the many creative ways map makers will utilize these assets and we hope to continue expanding this collection in the future.
Acknowledgements
We're currently aware and investigating certain performance issues affecting a large number of users, this is also known to be affecting third-party applications such as Discord, we believe this is possibly fixed today via an update by EAC.
We are also actively investigating a number of other areas with poor performance.
Changelist
- Added tiled cube prefabs for community map makers
- Added chat filtering
- Improved M39 DPS and recoil
- Lowered F1 grenade fuse time to 2.5s (was 3.0s)
- Shotgun slugs have reduced damage falloff
- Achievement todo list is now disabled if game tips are turned off in the game options
- Added a crosshair while free spraying with a Spray Can
- Increased the default number of sprays per player (25 -> 40)
- Can now Mute and Report players from the Contacts screen
- Z/C/Y keys no longer control zoom when in free camera (replaced with debugcamera_zoomin and debugcamera_zoomout binds)
- Added debugcamera_raise and debugcamera_lower binds instead of hardcoding to Q/E
- Added physical camera convars for the debug camera
- Added camera info overlay command for the debug camera
- Kayak now faces away from the player deploying by default
- Mailbox, BBQ, Medium Battery and Windmill now face toward the player by default
- (CUI) Add support for vertical overflow on Text components
- Updated player inventory idle animation
- Added interaction sounds for small loot containers (food, medical, tech, ammunition, etc)
- Updated generic loot crates with existing interaction sounds
- Hapis Island: Added 3 new monuments
- Jackhammer will hit hotspot every time without tap firing
- Torch despawns after 30 seconds
- Dropped backpacks will despawn after 30 seconds for rocks + torches
- Streamer mode will hide map name in server browser
- Can insert photos into mailbox
benchmark_demo {demo}command to run the benchmark on different demos
- Can connect 'domain.com' without a port on the end
- Servers will no longer show the name of the custom map, only "Custom Map" if they are running one
- Optimized bulk loading assets from bundles
- Fixed first shot while ADSing sometimes playing the non-ADS fire animation
- Fixed missing deploy sound for combat knife
- Fixed missing sounds for smoke grenades and supply signals
- Fixed missing crosshairs and camera movement while first person spectating
- Fixed smoke grenade effects not working correctly with first person spectating
- Fixed horses not properly moving with elevators
- Fixed error with a particular configuration of items when making Low Grade at a Mixing Table
- Fixed missing localization on progress bar when Hold to dismount is enabled
- Fixed some deployable entities changing rotation every time they are selected on the belt
- (CUI) Fixed some skin id's not loading correctly (PR#37)
- Fixed some missing sfx on the Spray Can
- Fixed an exploit when changing water quality
- Fixed flashlights & laser needing to be turned on every time you equip them
- Fixed exploit to steal attachments out of shop fronts
- Fixed nodes & animals taking extra hits
- Hapis Island: Fixed berries not spawning
- Hapis Island: Fixed roadside spawns being overly scarce
- Hapis Island: Fixed numerous other reported issues.
- Fixed animal headshots not playing hitmarker
- Fixed exploit to let you keep last item in softcore
- Fixed ability to shoot through armored window collider
- Fixed exploit to keep shopfront standing when breaking wall frame
- Fixed debris not created for walls on triangle foundations
- Fixed research tables getting stuck researching
