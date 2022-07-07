Return of Tutorials & more Bugfixing

The last few weeks we have worked closely with the community and server providers to improve on the work of our big refactor. A key focus was to get the old tutorials working, which we have. Expect changes to this in future. Additionally we have targeted some of the worst bugs and problems reported by the community and included these as fixes. We've also taken a first pass at improving some of the more confusing aspects of Stationeers, this week it is the save system.

Changes to save files

We have made important changes to save files. Now autosaves and manual saves will be grouped together, much like other games such as Oxygen Not Included. This work helps both make the game more intuitive and supports changes needed to better run servers

Please let us know if you have any issues. For now, there are some unusual restrictions such as you cannot name a save using "autosave" or "backup". This is temporary as we are making slow and careful changes to the save system to avoid the possibility of any data loss. We will be continuing to iterate on this a great deal over the coming months.

Return of the Tutorials

The old tutorial system got quite broken during our major refactor, so they hadn't been working. Most players get the best benefit themselves, from youtube and content creators, but it was important we restore this functionality. We do note that the feedback, which is correct, is that these tutorials are not fit for purpose so expect more work on this to come.

We will continue to evolve our efforts for "first time user experience" over the coming months in consultation with the community.

Dedicated Servers as a foundation for Dedicated Communities

One of the exciting opportunities our major refactor has bought is the ability to scale Stationeers. This is what we believe sets Stationeers apart from all other similar games. Over the past five years we have worked on every element of simulation and performance, both in singleplayer and to support multiplayer, giving us the ability to really scale the game.

However, our tools to support scaling communities has been lacking. We have opened a dialogue with major game service providers to try and improve our dedicated servers across all our products, which you will continue to see from week to week in these updates.

A notable change this update is improvements to how save and load is handled - especially for dedicated servers. This should make setting up and managing a dedicated server much better. We also had a great deal of "console spam" that made it exceptionally difficult to navigate running a server. This is fixed, and much more.

Optimizations and Improvements

We have continued to fix bugs and optimize the game. A number of key improvements are in this update which you can read in the changelog below. Some of these might give quite dramatic improvements to players; dependent on the size and scale of your game world. While future updates will start to include more new content and dealing more with the survival aspects of the game a central focus of every update will continue to be performance and bugfixing.

UPCOMING: More Localization

Behind the scenes but not in this update is further localization improvements to gain better coverage for translations in the game, allowing us to provide better support to communities who speak other languages. We appreciate the hard work from our community to help us guide the game to be more playable by everyone, regardless of the language they use.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those whole like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Changelog v0.2.3403.16721