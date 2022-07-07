Manager Training Beginnings, Entrepreneurs, and much more!

Hey there!

This update took much longer than expected due to external reasons, but here we are!

The main focus of this update is the Manager Training system, which introduces Entrepreneurs.

This will act as the basis for lots of future late-game content. Much will stem off of this, future content is much easier to add with all of this in place.

Some Entrepreneur Explanation will be at the bottom of this post (if you're interested)

Additions

Manager Rework (Fixed many of their interactions with related buffs, added traits, and more.)

Manager Training Area, unlockable at the top of the managers hiring screen.

Entrepreneurs (occurs when you fully train a manager, and enter a rift.)

Added a couple of new research nodes (holy-thread gainable cap increaser & boost duration)

Added more value to the Holy Thread IAP packages. (tokens)

Started adding loads of statistic tracking for future content plans.

Changes

Holy thread drop changes. (This now scales with the rug tier, making it much rarer to receive it from lower-tier rugs.)

Loads of small tweaks.

Performance increases.

Fixes

Fixed many manager interactions (loved managers, cheaper costs, updating of prices, etc.)

Fixed how certain upgrades would give improper rewards

Fixed all issues with the white square glipbop crafting.

Loads and loads of bug-fixes.

Upcoming content updates

Galaxy rug rework (create your own rug)

Peer-trading

Fuel for robots (making them costly)

Entrepreneur Statistics & Self-leveling

Extreme QOL

Playtime-drops.

Changing the entire gameplay to be more management-focused for the late-late game.

Special big-ballers Shop (Mainly holy thread), which will withhold incredibly powerful account-wide boosts.

Some Entrepreneur Info :

This system will evolve as time goes on.

The goal for Entrepreneurs is to have them be sentient. Doing everything you do, rifting, etc...

This will happen in a future update.

For now, they are here to give you unique bonuses, based on their traits. Which can shift gameplay as needed, You also gain a very small portion of their profits every so often.

This will also continue to be balanced as time goes on.