Competitive Play Season 15 and Clan Season 3 Announcement

Clans Season 3 Ends

● End date: July 15th 00:00

● Compensation payment date: After 00:00 on July 28

● BRONZE Level

1,000 Medal

● SILVERLevel

1,000 Medal

Gold Key x1

● GOLD Level

GOLD SNAKE Business Card (Permanent)



GOLD SNAKE Spray (Permanent)



NIMRAVUS GLORIOUS SNAKE SPIRIT (Permanent)



● PLATINUMLevel

PLATINUM SNAKE Business Card (Permanent)



PLATINUM SNAKE Spray (Permanent)



NIMRAVUS BRILLIANT SNAKE SPIRIT (Permanent)



Competitive Match Season 15

● Schedule: July 7th 05:00 to August 26th 00:00

● Compensation payment date: September 1st 05:00

Compensation for payment by grade

● New skin weapons by grade will be awarded as compensation.

▶ M4A1 GL BSC 2022 ASUKA



▶ BLAZER R93 BSC 2022 ASUKA



▶ DESERT EAGLE 50AE BSC 2022 ASUKA



▶ KUKRI BSC 2022 ASUKA



● DRAGON Level

M4A1 GL BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

BLAZER R93 BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

DESERT EAGLE 50AE BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

KUKRI BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

DRAGON TIER CALLING CARD BSC 2022 90 Days

SPRAY BSC 2022 90 Days

800 Winner Token

● COBRA Level

BLAZER R93 BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

DESERT EAGLE 50AE BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

KUKRI BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

COBRA TIER CALLING CARD BSC 2022 90 Days

750 Winner Token

● LION Level

DESERT EAGLE 50AE BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

KUKRI BSC 2022 ASUKA 90 Days

LION TIER CALLING CARD BSC 2022 90 Days

650 Winner Token

● EAGLE Level

KUKRI BSC 2022 ASUKA 2022 90 Days

EAGLE TIER CALLING CARD BSC 2022 90 Days

500 Winner Token

● WOLF Level

200 Winner Token

● BUFFALO Level

100 Winner Token

● RACCOON Level

50 Winner Token

※ The content and schedule of the event are subject to change depending on internal circumstances.