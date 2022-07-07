Early Access Release v.015

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the XSX. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.015:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

🌊 Fixed top of the wave take-off area - people getting stuck at the lip during takeoff and being unable to move

Fixed Leaderboard Legends Menu navigation freeze issue

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Improved A.I. and general score calibration for each game mode

🌊 Improved wipeouts for barrelling small waves at the end of the section for surf state (invisible wave issue)

🌊 CAMERA: x / y inversion feature

🌊 Improved shadows

🌊 Improved surfer trail (remains in place)

🌊 Pump Animation: Additional turn functionality added along with animation. You no longer need to hold the shoulder button in, and can continue to pump by moving up and down the wave face.

Improved PWC trail (no longer flickers during gameplay)

NPC's: improve facial/body visuals

Currently working on:

Optimisation (FPS & memory for PC + XSX)

IN PROGRESS: animation events (spray) for take-off, landings and hold moves

GAME END CUTSCENE: Adding polish to this scene

BILLABONG: Billabong – short model icons for their shorts

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.