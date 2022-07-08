ISLAND EXPANDED & HOT AIR BALLOON

[HOME MODE]
- The map is expanded to include a whole new island - Seirei Island. You can now explore the island and find new poses for pictures.
- You can now ride the hot air balloon to get to your destination more quickly.
- Qianxi has made up her mind and joined us in the Home Mode.
- Also, she's joined us in Workshop, too.
- The closet is redesigned and has gone into the 4-dimensional pocket by using some FBRP magical contained object, now you can change characters in the menu by pressing the ESC key.
- The characters have gone through enhanced training, now they can run if you press the Shift key.
[STORY MODE]
- Reduced the damage of "Cat Boxing" in Lani's story.
- Reduced the activation threshold of the skill "Power of the Animal Folk" in Lani's story.
- Fixed the erroneous text in Caiyun's story.
- Reduced the damage of "Emit Poison Gas" in Caiyun's story.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Fixed the bug where some portraits are not displayed in the correct resolution.
- Fixed the bug where the game would crash when Qianxi acquired her relic.
- Fixed the erroneous texts in some events.
[SYSTEM]
- Fixed the bug where setting the volume would not work.
