Mirror 2: Project X update for 8 July 2022

ISLAND EXPANDED & HOT AIR BALLOON

Mirror 2: Project X update for 8 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[HOME MODE]
  • The map is expanded to include a whole new island - Seirei Island. You can now explore the island and find new poses for pictures.
  • You can now ride the hot air balloon to get to your destination more quickly.
  • Qianxi has made up her mind and joined us in the Home Mode.
  • Also, she's joined us in Workshop, too.
  • The closet is redesigned and has gone into the 4-dimensional pocket by using some FBRP magical contained object, now you can change characters in the menu by pressing the ESC key.
  • The characters have gone through enhanced training, now they can run if you press the Shift key.

[STORY MODE]
  • Reduced the damage of "Cat Boxing" in Lani's story.
  • Reduced the activation threshold of the skill "Power of the Animal Folk" in Lani's story.
  • Fixed the erroneous text in Caiyun's story.
  • Reduced the damage of "Emit Poison Gas" in Caiyun's story.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • Fixed the bug where some portraits are not displayed in the correct resolution.
  • Fixed the bug where the game would crash when Qianxi acquired her relic.
  • Fixed the erroneous texts in some events.
[SYSTEM]
  • Fixed the bug where setting the volume would not work.

