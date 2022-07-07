Hi there!
Lot of add and fix, here the complete list :
Main story updated.
Modifying of clue code management
Modifying street light sprites
Plague doctor now attacks
Modifying doors sprites
Modifying some HUD styles
Fixed multiscan bug and scan cursor bug
Fixed magnifying glass during scan
Fixed siren sound in alley and car
Added some herothink in story, file 4
Added sounds in detective office
Added object controlling night 21h siren. And BADS pop.
Punk are now alive. They shoot, they can be arrested, repop etc
Added hero txt when siren call
Added grandma text when siren call
Added Bum text when siren call
Modifying siren sound
Modifying Hero HUD
NPC people talking alone
Adding depression concept for NPC
Added sparks undercity
Added music volume in option
Save music volume
Sub quest are hiden when siren call
Fixed gunshot animation
Added text to prost*tute when hero shoot
Modifiying sound to hero jump
Added a red bar under life representing max life limited by hunger
Fixed death sound of Bads
Hidding food vendor when siren
Fixed suggestion when change FILES
Next update soon and FASTER
Changed files in this update