Hi there!

Lot of add and fix, here the complete list :

Main story updated.

Modifying of clue code management

Modifying street light sprites

Plague doctor now attacks

Modifying doors sprites

Modifying some HUD styles

Fixed multiscan bug and scan cursor bug

Fixed magnifying glass during scan

Fixed siren sound in alley and car

Added some herothink in story, file 4

Added sounds in detective office

Added object controlling night 21h siren. And BADS pop.

Punk are now alive. They shoot, they can be arrested, repop etc

Added hero txt when siren call

Added grandma text when siren call

Added Bum text when siren call

Modifying siren sound

Modifying Hero HUD

NPC people talking alone

Adding depression concept for NPC

Added sparks undercity

Added music volume in option

Save music volume

Sub quest are hiden when siren call

Fixed gunshot animation

Added text to prost*tute when hero shoot

Modifiying sound to hero jump

Added a red bar under life representing max life limited by hunger

Fixed death sound of Bads

Hidding food vendor when siren

Fixed suggestion when change FILES

Next update soon and FASTER