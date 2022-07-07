208: Early Access 0.12.45 - July 7, 2022 3:43 AM EST

• When mobs cast Blood Fire on players, it now properly reduces their armor as intended and is reflected on the character sheet.

• Mobs now start with a question target and then their avatar updates to their actual target after they first attack.

• A user's preferred language is now automatically set by default if it is supported by the NGO client.

• Improved the language drop-down menu which now includes the absolute and relative names for each language. This now matches how Steam handles listing them in a drop-down menu.

• Localized some more text that was missed.

• The character create name input is now localized.

• Many, many, many localization improvements. Too many to individually mention. Source: Dude, trust me.